LONDON Oct 13 European food and beverage stocks
rallied on Tuesday after SABMiller accepted a takeover
proposal at the fifth time of asking from Anheuser-Busch InBev
(ABI).
The STOXX Europe 600 Food & Beverage Index was up
1.5 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent drop in the broader,
pan-European STOXX 600 index.
After repeated rebuttals from its next largest rival, AB
InBev said it was willing in principle to pay 44 pounds in cash
per SABMiller share, with a partial share alternative set at a
discount and limited to 41 percent of the SABMiller shares.
SABMiller shares were up 9.1 percent at 39.51 pounds, while
ABI shares advanced 4 percent. Rival Diageo rose 0.4
percent, Heineken gained 1.1 percent although
Carlsberg edged down by 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)