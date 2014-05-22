Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
May 22 Sabmiller Plc :
* Final dividend 0.80 usd per share
* Total dividend 1.05 usd per share
* Fy adjusted basic EPS rose 2 percent to $2.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.