UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 18 SABMiller Plc :
* Has sold, through its wholly owned subsidiary SABSA Holdings Limited, 293,896,315 ordinary shares of Tsogo Sun Holdings limited at 25.75 ZAR per placing share for a total gross consideration of 7.6 billion rand ($710.67 million)
* SABMiller expects repurchase to be effective on or about 5 September 2014
* Placing shares will settle on 28 July 2014
* Following executive purchase and repurchase, SABMiller will no longer hold any ordinary shares in Tsogo Sun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SAB.L TSHJ.J] ($1 = 10.6942 South African Rand)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources