July 18 SABMiller Plc :

* Has sold, through its wholly owned subsidiary SABSA Holdings Limited, 293,896,315 ordinary shares of Tsogo Sun Holdings limited at 25.75 ZAR per placing share for a total gross consideration of 7.6 billion rand ($710.67 million)

* SABMiller expects repurchase to be effective on or about 5 September 2014

* Placing shares will settle on 28 July 2014

* Following executive purchase and repurchase, SABMiller will no longer hold any ordinary shares in Tsogo Sun ($1 = 10.6942 South African Rand)