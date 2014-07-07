UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 SABMiller Plc :
* SabMiller, in co-operation with Tsogo Sun, has completed strategic review and decided to dispose of up to all of its ordinary shares in tsogo sun ("ordinary shares") through two conditional transactions
* Fully marketed secondary placing of up to about 305 million ordinary shares to selected South African and international institutional investors
* Buy back by Tsogo Sun of at least approximately 130 million ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of R 2.8 billion (approximately $260 million)
* Books are expected to open on or about July 14 and close on or about July 18, with trade date of July 21 and settlement date of July 28
* SabSA has agreed to reserve up to R200 million (approximately $18.6 million) of placing shares for executive participants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources