Dec 12 Sabmiller Plc
* Hüseyin M. Akin appointed CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages
Africa
* Have named Hüseyin M. Akin as chief executive officer
designate of Coca-Cola beverages africa
* Hüseyin Akin currently serves as deputy CEO of Beverage
Group (comprising beer and soft drinks operations) of Anadolu
Efes and is chairman of Coca-Cola Içecek's (CCI) subsidiary
boards
* He will take up his role as CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages
Africa after its establishment, subject to requisite regulatory
approvals
* From 1 March 2015, he will lead strategic and integration
planning for new bottler which will serve 12 high-growth
countries in southern and east Africa and account for
approximately 40 pct of all Coca-Cola beverage volumes in Africa
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: