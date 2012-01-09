(Adds further details and comment, updates shares)

By David Jones

LONDON, Jan 9 Global brewer SABMiller said it would be interested in acquiring the African brewing operations of French group Castel as the two announced on Monday they were strengthening their links in Africa.

SABMiller and privately owned Castel reached a strategic alliance in 2001 whereby SABMiller took a 20 percent stake in the Paris-based group's beer and soft drinks operations in Africa, and Castel acquired a 38 percent stake in SABMiller's Africa subsidiary.

The two agreed mutual pre-emptive rights over each others' beverage operations in Africa, whereby each has first rights to buy each others' operations if put up for sale, and SABMiller said these rights had now been "clarified and amplified".

"In the light of our overlap in Africa, we would obviously be interested in acquiring the Castel group's interest in the strategic alliance," said a SABMiller spokesman.

Industry sources said there was no indication that the controlling Castel family might want to sell, but there have been reports in the past that SABMiller would like to buy the Castel family out in a deal worth over 6 billion pounds ($9.2 billion).

A deal would bring together Africa's two biggest brewers with SABMiller strong in southern and eastern nations such as Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Mozambique and Castel in the west in nations like Angola, Cameroon and Ivory Coast, and would link SABMiller's Castle and Eagle beer brands with Castel's beers.

As part of the closer alliance, SABMiller said management will be combined in the last two markets in Africa where they both operate individually with SABMiller managing Nigeria and Castel Angola, in a move that reflects how the two operate in the rest of Africa, outside South Africa and Namibia.

Castel had no comment on SABMiller's interest in its African business other than from its founding chairman in a statement.

"After 10 years of alliance, it was deemed appropriate to review and upgrade our partnership with a strong focus on synergies," said the octogenarian Pierre Castel.

Castel was founded in Bordeaux in 1949 by nine brothers and sisters, including Pierre, and has become the largest wine producer in France, the third biggest wine group in the world and the second largest beer and soft drinks group in Africa.

SABMiller shares were up 0.3 percent at 2,339 pence by 1535 GMT. ($1 = 0.6490 pound) (Reporting by David Jones; Editing by David Cowell)