LONDON Oct 6 SABmiller's chief executive Alan Clark said that being involved in M&A talks is "not unusual" for the company and that the only unusual thing about its talks with Heineken was that they became public.

In his first public comments on Heineken talks since they emerged, speaking at an investor seminar in London, Clark said SABMiller will continue to be assertive and search for growth. (Writing by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Matt Scuffham)