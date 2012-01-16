LONDON Jan 16 The world's second largest
brewer SABMiller Plc launched its first global brand,
Miller Genuine Draft (MGD), in China on Monday to drive its
growth in the world's biggest beer market.
The London-listed brewer operates in China through its CR
Snow joint venture with China Resources Enterprise Ltd
. This has grown rapidly to be the nation's No 1 brewer
with a 21 percent market share and its Snow beer becoming the
largest beer brand in China and the world.
The two are launching a trial of MGD in the eastern seaboard
province of Zhejiang, just south of Shanghai, to compete in
China with other international brands like Budweiser, owned by
the world's No 1 brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev.
SABMiller, which owns other global beer brands like Peroni
and Grolsch, says it is looking to test the potential for its
MGD beer imported from the United States in the major provincial
cities of Hangzhou and Wenzhou.
SABMiller has seen rapid volume growth in China reporting
that underlying beer volumes grew 14 percent in its April-June
quarter slowing to 5 percent for its April-Sept half year due to
heavy rains in central China. It reports Oct-Dec third quarter
beer volumes on January 19.
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Jane Merriman)