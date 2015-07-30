UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
SYDNEY, July 30 (IFR) - SABMiller, a London-based multinational brewing and beverage company, has announced an offering of Australian dollar five-year medium-term notes via joint lead managers ANZ and Westpac.
Price guidance has been released at 135bp area over asset swaps for a trade due to price later today or tomorrow.
Although the issue, through FBG Treasury (Aust) Pty Ltd, is technically a domestic corporate offering, investors will treat it like a rare corporate Kangaroo because its global parent company is the guarantor.
SABMiller is the world's second-largest brewer in revenue terms, and rated A3/A- (Moody's/S&P). (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.