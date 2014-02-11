LONDON Feb 11 SABMiller beer and soft
drinks sales volume in Europe should recover and rise at a low
single-digit rate over the next three to five years, helped by
improvements in Poland and the Czech Republic, it said on
Tuesday.
The maker of Peroni, Grolsch and other beers also forecast a
low single-digit increase in revenue per hectolitre of drinks
sold over the medium term, as it introduces premium-priced
drinks in many markets.
SABMiller has seen declines in Europe for some time, as
austerity measures and stubborn unemployment curb consumers'
thirst for alcoholic beverages. In the quarter that ended Dec.
31, European sales volume fell 2 percent. Revenue per hectolitre
also fell as the company sold more cheaper beers.
Shares of SABMiller were up 1.6 percent at 1257 GMT,
outperforming the broader market, which was up 0.8 percent.