BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON Nov 22 SABMiller, the world's second-biggest brewer, posted a 12 percent rise in first half profit, as the acquisition of Foster's helped offset slowing growth in some emerging markets.
The maker of Miller Lite, Grolsch and Peroni on Thursday posted an adjusted pretax profit of $2.759 billion in the six months to the end of September on sales 11 percent higher at $17.47 billion.
The company, which raised the interim dividend by 12 percent to 24 cents, said the positive impact from acquisitions and business combinations seen in the first half would reduce in the latter part of the year.
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.