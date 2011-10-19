* Deal targets Turkey, Middle East, Russia markets

* SABMiller says H1 performance was in line with expectatations

LONDON Oct 19 SABMiller announced a strategic alliance with brewing group Anadolu Efes to help both companies expand in the potentially lucrative markets of Turkey, Russia, central Asia and the Middle East.

SABMiller, which last month agreed to buy Australian rival Foster's for $10 billion, said that as part of the deal Anadolu Efes would transfer a 24 percent equity stake in its company to SABMiller via a capital increase.

The companies added that their combined Russian business was expected to yield cost synergies of at least $120 million a year.

"Anadolu Efes's leading position in beer and soft drinks in the Turkish market and an alliance for further growth and acquisitions in the CIS and Middle East are highly attractive. The prospects for these markets are excellent," SABMiller Chief Executive Graham Mackay said in a statement.

SABMiller also said on Wednesday that trading for the first half of its financial year had been in line with the company's expectations, with lager volumes rising three percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Cowell)