* European chief Alan Clark to succeed Graham Mackay
* Clark becomes COO in July, Mackay executive chairman
* Mackay becomes non-executive chairman, Clark CEO in July
2013
* Says moves does not break UK Corporate Governance Code
* SABMiller shares off 0.7 percent in lower London market
By David Jones
LONDON, April 23 Global brewer SABMiller
said its European chief Alan Clark will succeed long-standing
Chief Executive Graham Mackay in July 2013 in series of top
management changes that will see the 62-year old Mackay take
over as chairman.
The move appears to fly in the face of the UK corporate
governance code which suggests that chief executives should not
go on to become chairman of the same group, although the code
does say this can be allowed if the company consults its
shareholders and sets out clearly the reasons for its decision.
The 52-year old South African Clark will be appointed chief
operating officer at the group's annual general meeting this
July and work closely with Mackay who becomes executive chairman
for a year until becoming non-executive chairman from July 2013.
SABMiller argues the group has gained from its stable team
of current Chairman Meyer Kahn and CEO Mackay since the group
listed in London in 1999, and Mackay has great experience of the
worldwide brewing industry and especially emerging markets.
The world's second biggest brewer and maker of Miller Lite,
Castle and Peroni beers has written to shareholders outlining
its reasons, pointing out that Mackay has spent 34 years with
the group and is highly regarded by industry and stakeholders.
Clark joined the brewer in 1990 and worked in South Africa
before becoming managing director of SABMiller's European
operations in 2003 where its main markets Poland, the Czech
Republic and Hungary showed strong growth in his early years
but, latterly, declining volumes as economic conditions
worsened.
In other moves, Kahn retires as chairman at the annual
general meeting this July, and Sue Clark, the group's director
of corporate affais, will take over from Alan Clark as head of
European operations.
In 2008, Marks and Spencer's, Stuart Rose courted
controversy when he took over the post of chairman and chief
executive after the retailer group argued he was needed in both
roles to help the company navigate through the tough economic
downturn being felt in the UK.
Rose came under pressure from shareholders for his dual role
which was against the recommendations of the governance code and
stepped down from the CEO role in May 2010 and then as chairman
in January 2011.
