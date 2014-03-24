JOHANNESBURG, March 24 South Africa's Competition Tribunal said on Monday it had dismissed a seven-year antitrust case against SABMiller , saying there was not enough evidence to prove the brewing giant is breaking the law.

The Competition Commission - which investigates and refers cases to the tribunal for a ruling - had alleged SABMiller broke the law by giving its appointed distributors discounts and making it difficult for those without such discounts to compete.

"The appointed distributors were not sufficiently autonomous to be considered competitors of one another and so it could not be said that competition between them had been restricted," the tribunal said in a statement.

SABMiller has about 90 percent of the South African beer market. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)