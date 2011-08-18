(Repeats item with no change in text)
* SABMiller asks banks for $1.6 bln each for $12.5 bln loan
* Dollar funding costs exceed loan pricing of around 90 bps
* Loan scheduled to be signed on Friday
By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly
LONDON, Aug 18 Global brewer SABMiller is
raising a $12.5 billion syndicated loan to back its hostile bid
for Fosters , banking sources said on Thursday.
The dollar-denominated loan is priced at around 90 basis
points (bps) over LIBOR, the sources said, well under European
banks' dollar funding rates which spiked this week.
The loan includes an 18-month bridge loan to bond issues of
around $8.5 billion and also includes three and five-year term
and revolving facilities, one of the bankers said.
SABMiller is arranging the loan itself and has asked banks to
commit $1.6 billion each.
SABMiller is pushing to close its jumbo loan as Europe's
dollar funding crisis deepens.
SABMiller is expected to raise the full amount of the loan
from banks with easy access to dollar funding -- either U.S.
banks with dollar retail deposits or Japanese banks with lower
funding costs.
The decision to join the loan is a painful one for many of
Europe's top arranging banks, which are paying nearly twice as
much for dollars as the loan's interest margin.
The marginal cost of dollar funding is more than 200 bps,
using Credit Default Swaps as a proxy, a senior loan banker
said.
"Dollar funding costs are worse now than when this loan was
discussed. In the last 10 days, everyone has seen the cost of
funding dollars on a marginal basis ramp up," he added.
While banks will net significant ancillary business from the
company's planned bond issues, European banks will lose money on
the loan component.
"Banks will have to swallow the implied cost of funds to get
the ancillary business," the senior loan banker said.
The loan may be syndicated further at a later stage to reduce
banks' exposure and risk.
The loan's pricing varies across the different maturities of
the tranches. Pricing on the bridge loan steps up over time to
encourage an early refinancing in the bond market.
The $12.5 billion loan is expected to be signed on Friday,
the sources said.
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)