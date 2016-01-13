(ADDS initial price thoughts)

By Mike Gambale

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (IFR) - Brewing giant AB InBev on Wednesday announced its much-awaited bond to help finance its purchase rival SABMiller, an up to eight-part jumbo deal expected to price later in the day.

Initial price thoughts on the deal are the different maturities are as follows:

3-year: T+120 area

5-year: T+145 area

7-year: T+165 area

10-year: T+180 area

20-year: T+210 area

30-year: T+225 area

There are also three-year and five-year floating-rate notes at the Libor equivalents.

