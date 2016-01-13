(ADDS initial price thoughts)
By Mike Gambale
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (IFR) - Brewing giant AB InBev on Wednesday
announced its much-awaited bond to help finance its purchase
rival SABMiller, an up to eight-part jumbo deal expected to
price later in the day.
Initial price thoughts on the deal are the different
maturities are as follows:
3-year: T+120 area
5-year: T+145 area
7-year: T+165 area
10-year: T+180 area
20-year: T+210 area
30-year: T+225 area
There are also three-year and five-year floating-rate notes
at the Libor equivalents.
(Reporting by Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)