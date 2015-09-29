Sept 29 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is in talks with lenders including Bank of America and Banco Santander to raise as much as $70 billion as it prepares to approach rival SABMiller Plc for a takeover, Bloomberg reported.

AB InBev is working with about 10 banks to arrange $50 billion to $70 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1OEotG1)

Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas SA and Societe Generale SA have also submitted financing proposals, Bloomberg reported.

AB InBev and SABMiller were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)