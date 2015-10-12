Oct 12 Anheuser-Busch InBev on Monday confirmed it had made a higher 43.50 pound-per-share takeover proposal for SABMiller as the world's largest brewer tries to win over its smaller rival to create a global brewing giant.

The cash proposal, AB InBev's fourth, represents a premium of over 48 percent to SABMiller's closing price on Sept. 14, AB InBev said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)