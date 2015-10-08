BRUSSELS Oct 8 Anheuser-Busch InBev
Chief Executive Carlos Brito urged shareholders of SABMiller
on Thursday to see the value of its 68 billion pound
($104 billion) takeover proposal and not let the UK-based
rival's board thwart its advances.
In a formal response to SABMiller, and echoing comments made
on Wednesday, AB InBev said the SABMiller board's view that the
proposal "very substantially undervalues" the brewer lacked
credibility.
"How long will it be before shareholders see a value of over
42 pounds in the absence of an offer from AB InBev?" Brito said
in a statement.
"If shareholders agree that we should be in proper
discussions, they should voice their views and should not allow
the board of SABMiller to frustrate this process and let this
opportunity slip away."
($1 = 0.6520 pounds)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)