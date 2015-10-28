BRUSSELS Oct 28 Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a week.

SABMiller said in a statement on Wednesday that it had asked London's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers to push back the deadline to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)