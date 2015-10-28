BRIEF-Calsonic Kansei says outcome of ToB offered by KKR
* Says 255,018,138 shares of Calsonic Kansei Corp were offered in a takeover bid by U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co 's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) from Feb. 22 to March 22
BRUSSELS Oct 28 Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a week.
SABMiller said in a statement on Wednesday that it had asked London's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers to push back the deadline to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ