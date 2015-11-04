UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Nov 4 Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a further week.
The two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday that London's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers had granted SABMiller's request to push back the deadline to 5 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, November 11. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.