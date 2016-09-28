Sept 28 Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Wednesday that its shareholders approved its $100-billion-plus takeover of rival brewer SABMiller.

SABMiller shareholders will vote on Wednesday on whether to accept AB InBev's 45 pound-per-share offer for the world's second-largest brewer, as well as an alternative partly composed of AB InBev shares. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)