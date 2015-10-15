Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON Oct 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev is planning a $55 billion bond sale to fund its $100 billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The bonds, part of a $70 billion financing package, will be issued in multiple currencies, and with several different maturities, Bloomberg said.
The remaining $10 billion to $15 billion of financing is in the form of term loans, Bloomberg said, adding that no formal mandates had been signed with the financing banks. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1