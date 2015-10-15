LONDON Oct 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev is planning a $55 billion bond sale to fund its $100 billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The bonds, part of a $70 billion financing package, will be issued in multiple currencies, and with several different maturities, Bloomberg said.

The remaining $10 billion to $15 billion of financing is in the form of term loans, Bloomberg said, adding that no formal mandates had been signed with the financing banks. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)