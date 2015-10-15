(Adds background)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 The planned takeover of
SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch InBev
should comply with conditions imposed by South Africa on
SABMiller when it relocated its head office to Britain in 1999,
South Africa's National Treasury said on Thursday.
SABMiller, which on Tuesday agreed in principle to an offer
worth more than $100 billion from its larger rival, traces its
roots back to South Africa 120 years ago, when it began selling
beer in the gold-prospecting fields around Johannesburg.
Before relocating its head office to London in 1999, South
African exchange control authorities required SABMiller, like
other companies such Old Mutual and Anglo American
which made similar transitions, to prove its assets
would not be affected by the move.
Other conditions include that all the South African
operations and assets of the company will remain in South
Africa, and that the company would match dividends paid to the
foreign holding company with dividends paid to South African
shareholders, in order to maintain balance-of-payments
neutrality.
A senior treasury official said on Tuesday the department
was watching the merger for signs of any tax erosion.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), an
alliance partner of the ruling African National Congress, said
on Wednesday it opposes the deal.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and TJ Strydom; Editing by
James Macharia and David Holmes)