LONDON Oct 13 The tiny boutique firm that
landed the two biggest merger deals of the year may well have
won them because of the deals it advised clients not to make.
With just nine employees, boutique advisory firm Robey
Warshaw became the talk of global finance this year by landing
the advisory role for oil and gas firm BG, bought for $70
billion by Shell.
Six months later they topped it. This month, the two year
old partnership based in a London townhouse steered UK brewer
SABMiller through hardball negotiations in its more than $100
billion acquisition by AB InBev.
Just those two deals catapulted Robey Warshaw into 13th
place on the global mergers and acquisitions league table. For
comparison, that puts it two places ahead of HSBC, Europe's
biggest bank, which is about 180 years older, has around 266,000
more employees and holds, give or take, $2.6 trillion more in
assets.
Founded by the former global M&A chief for Morgan Stanley,
Simon Robey, and the former co-head of investment banking at
UBS, Simon Warshaw, the firm has shown what can be accomplished
with just a thick black book of contacts and a hard-nosed
reputation for knowing when to say no.
In the case of SABMiller, Robey Warshaw earned the trust of
the brewer's chairman Jan du Plessis, who is also chairman of
mining firm Rio Tinto, when it advised him last year on how to
shake off an approach from rival miner Glencore.
INDEPENDENCE
Boutique firms benefit from a perception that their advice
is more independent than that of big banks - which have far more
to gain if a deal goes through than if it fails, because they
can earn bigger fees providing financing than just advice.
"You hire bankers for three things - their connections,
their balance sheet to support the debt portion of the deal, and
their advice," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University
of Michigan's Ross School of Business.
"Your board...might like to add a boutique for pure advice,
uninfluenced by the potential doubling or tripling of their fees
by arranging your lending."
In addition to advising du Plessis on the Rio Tinto defence
last year, Robey Warshaw helped AstraZeneca fend off U.S.
pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer, scuppering a deal that would have
been worth $118 billion and would have earned hundreds of
millions for big banks if it had gone through.
"It's all about experience, judgment and human touch," said
a person close to Robey Warshaw, speaking on condition of
anonymity because the firm was trying to avoid publicity in the
wake of the SABMiller deal. "It's about knowing what to do when
you're under pressure. You don't need a big team of people for
that."
A specialist boutique bank was part of the advisory team on
all but four of the 20 biggest deals this year, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Boutique investment bank Lazard is seventh on the global
league table having advised on 194 deals, including Heinz
on its $55 billion merger with Kraft Foods.
Robey Warshaw joins a list of even smaller micro boutiques
that have been claiming some of the world's biggest deals,
including the likes of brothers Michael and Yoel Zaoui, who
advised Alcatel-Lucent in a $16 billion hookup with Nokia.
But no firm has quite managed to rack up as high a position
on the league table with such a small number of deals and as
small a staff roster as Robey Warshaw. Its haul so far this
year, on SAB, BG and just one other announced deal, is $202.5
billion, or a mind-boggling $22.5 billion per employee.
Its plush but discreet Mayfair townhouse was the neutral
spot where the executives of AB InBev and SABMiller met on
multiple occasions to reach agreement, including a tense day of
negotiations on Monday which finally culminated in a deal around
8 pm.
The advisory work was led by Robey, who is also chairman of
the Royal Opera House and one of the best-connected figures in
Britain's world of finance, nicknamed the "trillion dollar man"
in Britain's press for the size of the deals he has notched over
his career.
With Robey's advice, SABMiller drove a hard bargain: AB
InBev was forced to raise its bid four times.
Robey joined forces two years ago with Warshaw, who set off
from UBS after leading the team that advised Vodafone on its
$130 billion disposal of Verizon's U.S. wireless business.
A third high-powered Simon, former president of Goldman
Sachs Europe Simon Robertson, left the partnership last year and
set up on his own out of another townhouse a few doors down.
Robey Warshaw declined to comment for this article and its
partners rarely speak publicly, but in the past they have said
one of the reasons clients trust them is that they are not
solely driven to push deals through.
"I'm not a deal junkie, I'm probably a rather old-fashioned
corporate financier," Robey told the London Evening Standard two
years ago. He had a choral scholarship to Oxford and said he
might have become an opera singer if he hadn't gone into
banking.
Forming a boutique allows the bankers to serve clients
without the legacy regulatory problems or internal politics that
come with major banks, or the risk that bonuses may be slashed
due to problems elsewhere.
A person who has worked with the duo previously and asked
not to be identified to preserve that relationship, described
the pair as "consummate investment bankers", well aware of their
stature and prowess.
"They don't have a lot of self doubt."
