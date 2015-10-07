Oct 7 Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev raised its offer to buy the world's No. 2 brewer SABMiller plc to 42.15 pounds per share in cash.

AB InBev said on Wednesday that the revised proposal should be highly attractive to SABMiller shareholders and provided an extremely compelling opportunity for them.

The company had made two prior offers for SABMiller with the second one at 40 pounds per share, valuing it at nearly 65 billion pounds ($98.6 billion). (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)