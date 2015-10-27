UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 SABMiller Plc plans to ask UK regulators to again extend the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to make a formal takeover offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.
SABMiller intends to request that London's Panel on Takeovers and Mergers push back the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline as both sides want more time to gain shareholder support and financing, the report said. (bloom.bg/1MgBTBH)
SABMiller declined to comment. AB InBev was not immediately available for comment.
The Takeover Panel already granted a two-week extension from the original Oct. 14 deadline for an offer which would be worth more than $100 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources