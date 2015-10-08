* CEO repeats frustration, says rival's view lacks
credibility
* SABMiller board says proposal substantially undervalue
company
By Philip Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Oct 8 Anheuser-Busch InBev
Chief Executive Carlos Brito repeated his appeal to
SABMiller shareholders on Thursday, again urging them to
push the brewer's board into more serious takeover discussions.
The Brazilian boss of Belgium-based AB InBev expressed
frustration at the board of its UK rival, continuing a strategy
begun on Wednesday, which one analyst called going "hostile
lite", referring to an acquirer putting its terms direct to a
target's shareholders.
The stakes are high for both, the world's No. 1 and 2
brewers, whose combination would be the fifth largest merger in
corporate history, according to Thomson Reuters data.
AB InBev said it was surprised the SABMiller board said its
takeover offer of 42.15 pounds per share, made public on
Wednesday, "still very substantially undervalues" SABMiller.
It noted the price is a 44 percent premium to SAB's share
price on Sept. 14, the last day before renewed speculation of
its approach. The premium, and the fact that SAB's largest
shareholder, tobacco group Altria, supports the offer,
show SAB's stance "lacks credibility", it said.
"How long will it be before shareholders see a value of over
42 pounds in the absence of an offer from AB InBev?" Brito said
in a statement on Thursday.
"If shareholders agree that we should be in proper
discussions, they should voice their views and should not allow
the board of SABMiller to frustrate this process and let this
opportunity slip away."
An SAB spokesman said the company noted AB InBev's
announcement, which it said "contains nothing new."
FORMAL BID
AB InBev has until Oct. 14 to make a formal bid, unless SAB
agrees to continue talks and applies for an extension. The
deadline and lack of board engagement were the reasons Brito
gave on Wednesday for going public with his third offer.
The appeal to SAB's minority shareholders "could be
interpreted as a 'hostile lite' approach," said Berenberg
analyst Javier Gonzalez Lastra.
"If AB InBev does indeed have the support of both Altria and
BevCo ... it would appear natural that there is some probability
that AB InBev eventually goes hostile," Lastra said. Altria and
the BevCo company of Colombia's Santo Domingo family together
own almost 41 percent of the company.
Brito on Wednesday said it was premature to talk about a
hostile bid.
While AB InBev's cash offer of 42.15 per share would give
SAB a market value of 68 billion pounds, the company would only
really pay 65 billion pounds because of an alternative
discounted offer of cash and shares, designed for Altria and
BevCo.
Altria, with a 26.6 percent stake, has endorsed the
proposal, but the Santo Domingos have not.
AB InBev also said SABMiller's board had referred to
significant regulatory hurdles in the United States and Canada
on which AB InBev had "not yet provided comfort". AB InBev said
it had done significant work to find solutions and had
repeatedly offered to share this analysis with SABMiller.
"Each time the board of SABMiller has refused to engage,"
the brewer said.
($1 = 0.6520 pounds)
