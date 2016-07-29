LONDON, July 29 The board of brewer SABMiller will recommend shareholders approve the final takeover offer by Anheuser Busch InBev, the company said on Friday.

The board also unanimously decided that it intends to propose that its two largest shareholders, Altria and Bevco be treated as a separate class of shareholders.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)