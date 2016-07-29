BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
LONDON, July 29 The board of brewer SABMiller will recommend shareholders approve the final takeover offer by Anheuser Busch InBev, the company said on Friday.
The board also unanimously decided that it intends to propose that its two largest shareholders, Altria and Bevco be treated as a separate class of shareholders.
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.