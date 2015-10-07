BRUSSELS Oct 7 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said on Wednesday it expected to have the support for its takeover offer for rival SABMiller from the Santo Domingo family, a major shareholder of the UK-based brewer.

The Colombian family holds a 13.9 percent stake in SABMiller through their company BevCo, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"We've held extensive discussions with them," AB InBev Chief Executive Carlos Brito told a conference call. "We expect to have their support. There is no transaction without them," he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)