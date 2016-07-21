(Corrects JULY 20 story to show MillerCoors owned by SAB and
Molson Coors, paragraph 3)
By Lauren Hirsch and Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, July 21 Anheuser-Busch InBev
and SABMiller received approval for their $107 billion
merger from U.S. antitrust regulators on Wednesday after the
companies agreed to unload beer assets and preserve competition
from independent craft brewers.
The Department of Justice approval comes with a number of
stipulations and is notable after the regulatory authority
derailed several recent mega-mergers over antitrust concerns.
The Belgian brewer will make concessions beyond its publicly
stated offer to sell SAB's stake in MillerCoors, its U.S. joint
venture with Denver-based Molson Coors, as part of the
deal. AB InBev will also have to curb its use of incentive
programs to limit competition.
Reuters previously reported that the DOJ was investigating
AB InBev's practice of financially rewarding beer distributors
for selling more of its own beer than its competitors. Craft
beer companies had vocally objected the practice, which they
argued hurt their ability to sell.
"Independent distributors that sell (AB InBev's) beer will
have the freedom to sell and promote the variety of beers that
many Americans drink," Deputy Assistant Attorney General Sonia
Pfaffenroth of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said.
The world's top two brewers hold brands Budweiser, Stella
Artois, Miller and Pilsner Urquell.
"While we will make some adjustments to certain aspects of
our U.S. sales programs and policies, our fundamental approach
and commitment to this market will not change," said AB InBev
Chief Executive Officer Carlos Brito in a statement.
AB InBev will also be required to secure the DOJ's approval
before acquiring any beer distributors or craft beer brands.
AB InBev has already acquired several regional craft beer
companies, looking to benefit from a rapidly growing niche
market in the slowing beer industry. Recent deals include
Colorado-based Breckenridge Brewing, Oregon-based 10 Barrel
Brewing and Virginia-based Devil's Backbone Brewing Company.
"The DOJ's significant requirements... appear to address
some of our major apprehensions with the merger. With effective
enforcement of these provisions, small brewers can rely on their
independent distributor partners to access the market," Bob
Pease, president and chief executive officer of the Brewers
Association, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Terms of AB InBev's agreement with the DOJ expire in 10
years.
AB InBev will also divest the rights to all SABMiller beer
brands currently imported or licensed for sale in the United
States.
Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co will buy SAB's
58 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture, MillerCoors.
Molson closed up 3 percent at $100.80 on Wednesday.
The deal changes little within the U.S market, according to
Adam Fleck, equity analyst with Morningstar in Chicago. Still,
he added "There's a chance to increase the profitability for
Molson Coors and MillerCoors enterprises that will make
MillerCoors more competitive."
Globally, the deal positions the combined companies to
produce almost a third of the world's beer, dwarfing other major
producers like Heineken and Carlsberg. InBev will have more
breweries in Latin America and Asia and an entrance to Africa,
as major markets such as the United States weaken due to craft
beer popularity.
Australia, Europe and South Africa have cleared the deal.
The companies are waiting for China to approve it although a
proposed sale of SABMiller's stake in CR Snow was expected to
lead to clearance.
AB InBev reaffirmed its plan to close the deal by the end of
the year. Shares of the company rose earlier after the DOJ
announcement but were down less than 1 percent at $112.95 in
late trade in New York. SABMiller closed up less than 1 percent
in London.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Chris Prentice; Editing by
Michele Gershberg, Bernard Orr)