LONDON, Sept 16 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, has informed rival SABMiller that it intends to make an offer to acquire the British firm, although no proposal has yet been forthcoming.

SABMiller, the world's No. 2 brewer, said in a brief statement on Wednesday it had been informed that ABInbev intended to make a proposal but it didn't have any further information about the terms.

"The board of SABMiller will review and respond as appropriate to any proposal which might be made," it said. "There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or as to the terms on which any offer might be made."

Shares in SAB, which owns such brands as Peroni, Grolsch and Pilsner Urquell, were up 20 percent while AB, with Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, was up 9 percent.

