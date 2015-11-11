BRUSSELS Nov 11 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, has agreed to sell SABMiller's 58 percent stake in U.S. joint venture MillerCoors to its partner Molson Coors for $12 billion.

The deal was announced as AB InBev formally launched a $100 billion-plus takeover bid for nearest rival SABMiller on Wednesday in what will be one of the largest mergers in corporate history.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Keith Weir)