JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's Competition Tribunal has granted conditional approval for the proposed merger of about $100 billion by brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev and SABMiller, the anti-trust authority said on Thursday.

The Tribunal, which gives the final word on mergers in Africa's most industrialised country, said in a statement that the conditions are designed to address both public interest and competition concerns arising from the merger.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)