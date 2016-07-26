LONDON, July 26 Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev
has sweetened the terms of its $100 billion-plus
takeover offer for SABMiller after a fall in sterling
since Britain's vote to leave the European Union and a rise in
AB InBev's shares reduced the attractiveness of the original
terms for SABMiller shareholders.
AB InBev will now offer 45 pounds a share, an increase from
the 44 pounds announced in November last year.
The offer values SABMiller at around 79 billion pounds
($104 billion). In November, it was worth around 70 billion
pounds, or $106 billion by the exchange rates at the time.
AB InBev also tweaked the terms of a share-and-cash
structure targeted at SABMiller's two biggest shareholders,
increasing the cash element to 4.66 pounds from 3.78 pounds in
November.
AB InBev said its revised terms were final.
The changes come after a number of activist investors bought
stakes in SABMiller.
"I wouldn't like to second guess what the activists were
hoping for, but the increase is quite modest," one SABMiller
shareholder told Reuters.
($1 = 0.7631 pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Mark
Potter)