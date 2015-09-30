By Philip Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller
| BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 30
package being arranged to fund Anheuser-Busch InBev's
takeover of SABMiller still leaves the world's largest
brewer with a tricky balancing act in satisfying a range of
shareholder camps with different needs.
SABMiller's two major shareholders face potential capital
gains taxes, so may want to get paid in shares - which would
conflict with AB InBev's controlling shareholders' desire to
limit the dilution to their control that would come with issuing
new shares.
Furthermore, some shareholders might have geographical
restrictions tied to the location of the share listing.
Marlboro maker Altria and the Santo Domingo family of
Colombia together own 42 percent of SABMiller, and are widely
believed to prefer shares in an enlarged company rather than
cash, to avoid triggering capital gains taxes on the proceeds of
their stakes, worth about $24 billion and $13 billion,
respectively, at current prices.
"We can say with confidence that Santo Domingo and Altria
will want a decent chunk of equity, probably the majority," said
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Eamonn Ferry. "The wild card is how
much of the free float would want equity too," he added,
referring to shareholders beyond the major two.
AB InBev, maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona,
is expected to have offered between 40 and 45 pounds per share
for its nearest rival within the next two weeks. It is already
asking banks to underwrite up to $70 billion in debt financing,
sources have told Reuters.
With a deal therefore costing as much as $110 billion, that
leaves a likely share issue of as much as $40 billion, a ratio
that roughly fits the 60/40 split expected by analysts, who note
the Brazilian and Belgian founding families of AB InBev, who own
52 percent of its shares, would not want to largely dilute their
control by issuing too much new equity.
"It is hard to over-estimate the importance that ABI assigns
to this ownership structure," said Nomura analysts earlier this
month. "This drives an ownership culture and a long-term view."
SABMiller said on Sept. 16 that AB InBev had approached it
about a friendly takeover that would form a combined group
brewing a third of the world's beer. UK takeover rules require
AB InBev to make a formal offer by Oct. 14, though the parties
are not required to disclose the offer.
Despite the combination having been discussed for years,
sources say one of the difficulties in pulling it off is finding
a structure that ensures the two biggest shareholders get shares
and the rest cash, while still offering the same to all
shareholders.
"That's the problem," said an industry banker not involved
in the deal.
SABMiller and AB InBev declined to comment. Officials
representing Altria and the Santo Domingo family could not
immediately be reached.
FOUNDING FAMILIES
One way to ease dilution of control is to bring the Santo
Domingo family into the core group of controlling insiders, say
analysts. That would makes sense given the family are founders
of a Colombian brewer that SABMiller bought in 2005, and the
controlling group includes the founding families of AB InBev.
"The Santo Domingos clearly know the beer business quite
well. They'd be more than happy to have money invested in ABI
and the 3G guys," said Exane's Ferry, referring to private
equity firm 3G Capital, which is run by some of AB InBev's
controlling shareholders.
3G gained control of U.S. food group Kraft Heinz
following deals financed in part by billionaire Warren Buffett.
Members of the Santo Domingo family have invested with 3G,
according to the Wall Street Journal.
Depending on price, AB InBev's core shareholder group could
see their ownership of the merged group fall from 52 percent to
just over 40 percent with that level of new equity. If Santo
Domingo's shares were added to the core group, it could rise
back to nearly 50 percent, according to some analysts.
Equity financing would mean a far higher new share component
than when InBev bought Anheuser-Busch for $52 billion in 2008. A
rights issue of just 6.4 billion euros meant AB InBev's net debt
to EBITDA (core profit) ratio soared to more than five times.
In an SAB deal, analysts see that multiple being just over
four, after likely required disposals in the United States and
China.
Furthermore, there is a group of South African shareholders,
three of which own 5 percent of the company, who have long ties
with the South African-born brewer and might like to participate
in its future growth.
But their future ownership could hinge on a continued stock
listing in Johannesburg.
If the dilution is too great, Societe Generale analyst
Andrew Holland suggests a "backstop" share buyback at a later
stage.
"The disadvantage is that the buyback would have to be done
as a tender offer, which would probably have to be at a premium
to whatever ABI's shares trade on at the time," he said.
($1 = 0.6605 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)