June 1 The U.S. Justice Department is set to
approve Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's takeover of SABMiller
Plc later this month, in an agreement that may include
measures to keep the merged entity from edging craft brewers out
of the market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
Clearance for the $100 billion-plus acquisition could
include limits on the combined company's ownership of
distributors, Bloomberg said, citing one of the people. (bloom.bg/1RNlmaX)
SABMiller was not immediately available for comment.
The deal has already gained EU antitrust approval and
conditional approval from South African anti-trust regulators.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)