June 1 The U.S. Justice Department is set to approve Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's takeover of SABMiller Plc later this month, in an agreement that may include measures to keep the merged entity from edging craft brewers out of the market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Clearance for the $100 billion-plus acquisition could include limits on the combined company's ownership of distributors, Bloomberg said, citing one of the people. (bloom.bg/1RNlmaX)

SABMiller was not immediately available for comment.

The deal has already gained EU antitrust approval and conditional approval from South African anti-trust regulators. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)