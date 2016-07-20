BRUSSELS, July 20 Anheuser-Busch InBev
said on Wednesday it welcomed the approval of its takeover of
SABMiller by the United States Department of Justice,
and reaffirmed its intention to close the deal by the end of the
year.
Anheuser-Busch said in a statement "it has entered into a
consent decree with the United States Department of Justice,
which clears the way for U.S. approval of its recommended
combination with SABMiller".
"The company reaffirmed its expectation to close the global
transaction in the second half of 2016," it added.
The Justice Department's antitrust division is expected to
announce a settlement agreement later on Wednesday allowing the
merger to proceed.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by David Evans)