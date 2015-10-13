UPDATE 5-Sunoco to sell 1,110 U.S. stores to 7-Eleven operator for $3.3 bln
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
Oct 13 SABMiller Plc shareholder Altria Group said it was pleased that the brewer was willing to accept larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev's new offer worth more than $100 billion.
Cigarette maker Altria said on Tuesday it held about 27 percent stake in SABMiller.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organization (Adds comments, background)
April 6 Rue21 Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, as the U.S. teen fashion retailer faces a big debt pile and declining foot traffic.