LONDON, Sept 15 Shares in SABMiller jumped 12 percent on Monday following a report in the Wall Street Journal saying that larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev was talking to banks about financing a possible $122 billion takeover bid.

The newspaper, citing a person familiar with the matter, said AB InBev was not in active discussions with SABMiller, saying it was waiting to line up financing before making a formal approach.

AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, and SABMiller, maker of Peroni and Grolsch, were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)