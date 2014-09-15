* SABMiller jumps 13 pct after WSJ says ABI in financing
talks
* Shares pare gains after rival media says ABI not in talks
* Source tells Reuters ABI not planning bid for SABMiller
now
* Graphic on big four brewers: link.reuters.com/suv24v
(Adds more background, byline, bullets)
By Olivia Oran and Martinne Geller
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 15 SABMiller
shares surged to an all-time high on Monday on hopes a
long-rumoured takeover bid by the world's largest brewer
Anheuser-Busch InBev may be getting closer.
SABMiller shares first rose 5 percent on news its bid for
Heineken, seen by some as a tactic to fend off AB
InBev, had been rebuffed. SABMiller then leapt after a report
that AB InBev was talking to bankers about funding a takeover.
SABMiller shares closed 9.8 percent higher at 3,740 pence in
London, above a previous record of 3,683.50 hit on May 16 last
year. AB InBev shares rose 2.8 percent in Brussels, while
Heineken shares climbed 1.3 percent in Amsterdam, both joining
SABMiller in setting record highs.
Speculation about AB InBev's desire for SABMiller, the
world's second-biggest brewer, has been circling for years with
the chatter intensifying in recent months, and again last week.
Late on Sunday, Dutch brewer Heineken said it had been
approached by SABMiller about a takeover, but its controlling
shareholder intended to keep it independent. A fourth-generation
member of the Heineken family said they planned to preserve the
company's heritage and identity.
Several analysts saw SABMiller's move as an attempt to head
off a takeover from AB InBev, or a possible way for SABMiller to
force its larger rival into action.
"If the wheels are not yet in motion on another brewing
mega-deal, they may be now as SABMiller may have thrown down the
gauntlet," said Grupo Santander analysts in a research note.
Shares of the second-largest brewer then rose as much as 13
percent after the Wall Street Journal said AB InBev was talking
to banks about financing a possible $122 billion takeover bid,
citing a person familiar with the matter.
The report said AB InBev was not in active discussions with
SABMiller, but was waiting to line up financing before making a
formal approach.
The shares pared some gains after a reporter at the U.S.
cable news channel CNBC said on Twitter that AB InBev, the maker
of Budweiser and Stella Artois, was not in talks with banks.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that AB InBev
has no plans to buy SABMiller at the moment.
AB InBev and SABMiller declined to comment.
Shares of other brewers, seen as potential alternatives to
Heinekin for SAB, rose as well.
Carlsberg closed up 2.7 percent in Copenhagen and
Guinness maker Diageo ended 2.2 percent higher in
London.
In New York, shares of Molson Coors rose 7 percent,
since that company would be a likely buyer for SABMiller's half
of their joint venture in the United States, which SABMiller
would probably have to exit if it merged with AB InBev.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Franciso
Canepa in London; editing by David Clarke)