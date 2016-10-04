Oct 4 Tokyo-based brewer Asahi Group Holdings plans to offer more than 500 billion yen ($4.87 billion) for SABMiller Plc's beer business in five Eastern European countries, the Nikkei business daily said.

The No. 2 brewer's business in the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania will be opened for bidding after Anheuser-Busch InBev acquires the company next week, the Nikkei said.

Asahi Group President Akiyoshi Koji told Reuters in May that the company will not bid for the Eastern European assets that SABMiller is selling to appease anti-monopoly regulators.

Asahi was not immediately available for comment while SABMiller could not be reached outside business hours.

The Japanese brewer has already agreed to buy brands such as Italy's Peroni from SABMiller for 2.55 billion euros ($2.84 billion). (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)