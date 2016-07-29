(Recasts, adds details)

BEIJING, July 29 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it had approved Anheuser-Busch InBev's takeover of SABMiller, conditional on Anheuser-Busch fulfilling an earlier agreement to sell SABMiller's stake in a China beer venture.

China Resources Beer agreed in March to buy SABMiller's stake in their CR Snow venture for a less-than-expected $1.6 billion, removing a regulatory obstacle to the London-based brewer's takeover by Anheuser-Busch.

The ministry said that SABMiller had pledged to support Anheuser-Busch in the sale of the Chinese venture.

