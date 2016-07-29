UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Recasts, adds details)
BEIJING, July 29 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday that it had approved Anheuser-Busch InBev's takeover of SABMiller, conditional on Anheuser-Busch fulfilling an earlier agreement to sell SABMiller's stake in a China beer venture.
China Resources Beer agreed in March to buy SABMiller's stake in their CR Snow venture for a less-than-expected $1.6 billion, removing a regulatory obstacle to the London-based brewer's takeover by Anheuser-Busch.
The ministry said that SABMiller had pledged to support Anheuser-Busch in the sale of the Chinese venture.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Winni Zhou; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources