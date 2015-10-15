* Beer industry still largely a local business
* Heineken already facing ABI or SAB in Mexico, Nigeria,
Vietnam
* Likely asset disposals offer chance for smaller players
By Teis Jensen and Philip Blenkinsop
COPENHAGEN/BRUSSELS, Oct 15 The prospect of a
new competitor that produces one third of an entire industry's
output would normally terrify rival companies, but brewing is
different.
The very local nature of lagers and ales, and the fact that
a price war is seen as unlikely, mean global market leader
Anheuser-Busch InBev's imminent takeover of SABMiller
, the world's second largest brewer, should not destroy
the competition.
"It's been rumoured for a long time, so it's not like we
haven't had time to think about it," Laurence Debroux, chief
financial officer of world number three Heineken, told
a conference at the end of September.
Debroux said rival brewers should not underestimate the
strength of the "animal" that AB InBev would become after the
takeover, but beer battles are fought market-by-market rather
than globally.
"If I look at our three main contributors today, Mexico,
Nigeria and Vietnam, those are countries where we were competing
with one or other of those two so the fact that they would get
together doesn't really change our position on those markets,"
she said.
World number four Carlsberg's chief executive,
Cees 't Hart, also does not expect much impact in his company's
core markets, where the new brewing giant will have a limited
presence.
AB InBev's strategy in the past decade has been clear: buy
up competitors, strip out costs, push up prices at least in line
with inflation, and try to persuade consumers to upgrade from
cheaper brands to mainstream or premium alternatives.
At the top of the chain are the higher priced and higher
margin international premium or "super-premium" brands, led by
Heineken and followed by AB InBev's Budweiser.
The quintessential American lager has suffered at home, but
made great strides in Brazil and China and is now drunk more
outside than inside the United States.
AB InBev's takeover bid is set to be comfortably above $100
billion and the need to recoup its investment means a beer price
war is not expected.
AB InBev's greater muscle may allow it to push its global
brands harder in new emerging markets, notably in Africa, and it
could ramp up investment, but brewing will remain a largely
local business.
"Beer doesn't travel that well over borders. It's not like
you're selling Snickers bars all over the world," said a banker.
In Mexico, Heineken's Dos Equis and Tecate brands dominate
the north and AB InBev's Corona the centre and south, and both
companies have enjoyed volume growth, higher prices and improved
profit margins.
"There is a lot of growth around," said Exane BNP Paribas
analyst Eamonn Ferry, referring particularly to Africa. "There
will be competition in pockets, but it's good news for the
industry's profits."
NOT QUITE THE END OF CONSOLIDATION
Observers have called the "megabrew" merger the end phase of
consolidation in the brewing industry, with likely disposals
required by antitrust authorities in the United States and China
presenting growth opportunities for smaller players.
In each case though, there is a clear favourite to buy, with
Molson Coors expected to take SABMiller's 58 percent
stake in their MillerCoors U.S. joint venture, and China
Resources Enterprise the remainder of the CR Snow
Chinese brewing business.
However, Japanese brewers Asahi, Kirin and
Suntory Holdings are interested in snapping up assets
outside their saturated home market, sources have told Reuters.
Carlsberg has said it will look at buying any assets put up
for sale, although the Danish brewer faces problems in Russia -
tighter alcohol regulation and a slowing economy there - and
might not have the financial muscle, even though a change in its
charter two years ago gives it more scope to issue shares.
Heineken's Debroux said her company did not see any "white
spaces" which it felt the need to occupy, but one person
familiar with the Dutch brewer's thinking believed it would halt
investments for now and look into raising money.
An AB InBev-SABMiller merger would give it the opportunity
to operate breweries in the United States, where it already
sells imported Heineken and Mexican brands. Last month it bought
a 50 percent stake in U.S. craft brewer Lagunitas.
In addition to the asset sales resulting directly from the
mega-merger, analysts say Guinness-maker Diageo could
eventually sell its beer business and they also see potential
takeovers of brewers in Thailand and the Philippines, albeit at
a hefty price.
Deals are getting done. Almost under the radar, Heineken
last week swapped assets with Diageo, taking control of
businesses in Jamaica, Malaysia and Singapore
and selling a minority stake in Guinness Ghana Breweries at a
cost of $780.5 million.
"Our pipeline of add-on M&A is pretty full. We have a small
but very efficient M&A team and they are looking at a lot of
things, none of them really significant or material, but all of
them adding something if we do it on a market-by-market basis,"
Debroux said.
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Giles
Elgood)