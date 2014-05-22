LONDON May 22 SABMiller reported a 1 percent rise in full-year earnings on Thursday, hurt by foreign exchange rates, and forecast another year of tough trading.

The maker of beers including Peroni and Miller Lite said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 1 percent in the year ended 31 March.

It had previously reported that lager volumes for the year rose 1 percent.

The company said it expects trading conditions to remain broadly unchanged, with growth driven by developing markets though impacted by currency movements. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Holmes)