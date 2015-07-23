LONDON, July 23 Brewer SABMiller
reported a rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for
beverages in Latin America and Africa, which were partly offset
by declines in Europe.
The world's No. 2 brewer, with brands including Peroni,
Grolsch and Pilsner Urquell, said revenue rose 3 percent in the
three months to June 30, the first quarter of its new financial
year.
Volume of lager, SABMiller's core business, declined 1
percent, while volume of soft drinks rose 4 percent.
"Both revenue and volumes grew strongly in Latin America and
Africa in the quarter, tempered in particular by a challenging
quarter in our key European markets, where the trading
environment remains difficult, and softer volumes in China,"
Chief Executive Alan Clark said in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)