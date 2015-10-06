LONDON Oct 6 SABMiller, the brewing
giant which is in talks about a potential takeover by rival
Anheuser-Busch InBev, said growth accelerated in its
second quarter with volumes up 2 percent.
The maker of beers such as Peroni and Grolsh brought forward
the release of its trading update for the six months ended Sept.
30 in order to ensure the timely release of information during
what is classed as an offer period, it said.
Growth was driven by demand in its Latin American and
African markets, which offset small declines in Asia Pacific and
North America.
Anheuser-Busch, the world's largest brewer, approached SAB
in September about a takeover that would form a colossus
producing a third of the world's beer.
