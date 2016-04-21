(Corrects to Q4 in headline)
LONDON, April 21 SABMiller sold 4
percent more lager in its most recent quarter than in the year
ago period as momentum improved in the second half of its
financial year.
The brewer of Miller Lite, Castle Lager and other beers said
its revenue rose 7 percent in the quarter ended March 31, with
sales volume up 4 percent.
"We have had a strong year and increased momentum in the
second half across all our regions notwithstanding
economic volatility and the potential distraction of the AB
InBev offer," SAB Chief Executive Alan Clark said in a
statement.
The company gave no update about its pending acquisition by
Anheuser-Busch InBev, which is expected to close in the
second half of the year. The $100 billion-plus deal - one of the
biggest in corporate history - got one step closer last week
when AB InBev agreed concessions with South Africa, whose
competition commission was seen as one of the deal's last
hurdles.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Susan Thomas)