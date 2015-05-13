(Adds details, shares, CEO comment)
LONDON May 13 SABMiller reported
full-year profit above analyst expectations as performance
picked up in the latter half of the year, but said trading would
continue to be tough in its new financial year.
The maker of Peroni, Grolsch and other beers reported
operating earnings fell 1 percent to $6.37 billion in the year
ended March 31, above analysts' average estimate of $6.23
billion, according to a consensus compiled by the company.
Net producer revenue fell 2 percent to $26.29 billion, also
ahead of analysts' estimates of $26.23 billion. Excluding the
impact of currency fluctuations, revenue was up 5 percent and
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) was up 6
percent, helped by price increases and cost cuts.
The strong U.S. dollar reduced the value of international
sales and profits and increased raw material costs since
commodities are often traded in the U.S. currency.
SAB had already reported that worldwide beer volume was flat
last year, with soft drink volume up 8 percent.
Growth in Africa and Latin America was offset by weakness in
North America and China, though China returned to growth during
the last three months of the year.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected the trading
environment to stay challenging and that its business would
continue to be hit by currency volatility.
"However, we are confident in our strategy to drive superior
long-term growth," the company said, without giving a specific
forecast.
"We're giving a sense of confidence over the longer term but
we'd rather avoid short term forecasts," Chief Executive Alan
Clark told reporters. "Things can shift so quickly in the short
term that it'd just be too risky for me to give a forecast."
Shares were up 1.8 percent at 0720 GMT.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Clarke and Mark
Potter)