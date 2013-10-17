Oct 17 SABMiller PLC : * Trading statement * Group net producer revenue (npr) for the first six months grew by 4 pct * Beverage volumes grew by 2 pct for the first six months on an organic basis * H1 lager volumes up 1 pct and soft drinks volumes up 5 pct * Group's financial performance is in line with expectations * Depreciation of key currencies against the U.S. dollar will adversely impact
reported results * H1 group npr growth was driven by our Latin America, Africa and South Africa:
beverages divisions * Conditions remained more challenging in Europe and North America * Asia pacific we saw good group npr growth in China * Six months ended 30 September 2013, Millercoors Group npr was in line with
